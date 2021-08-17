The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

