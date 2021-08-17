Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 58.8%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 227,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 393,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 36,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,663. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.