Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,453. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

