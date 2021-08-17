SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLR Senior Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SLR Senior Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

