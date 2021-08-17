Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ESOA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 4,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $51,154.48.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

