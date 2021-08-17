The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 3.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.