Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,190 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,841 shares of company stock worth $6,183,090 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. 2,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,595. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

