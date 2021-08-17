John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 330.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Insiders purchased a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,108 in the last three months.

LON:WG traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 231.20 ($3.02). 1,137,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -9.40. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.99.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

