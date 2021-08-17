Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

