Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Assurant traded as high as $166.89 and last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.64.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 122,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 289.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

