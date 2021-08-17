MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $216.09 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.52 or 0.00935793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00167365 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,110,605,063 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

