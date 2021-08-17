TrueDeck Achieves Market Cap of $239,780.34 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $239,780.34 and approximately $24,869.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.52 or 0.00935793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00167365 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

