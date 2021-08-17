STARSHIP Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $22,400.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00134326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00158919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.52 or 1.00019900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.71 or 0.00920984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.85 or 0.06898713 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

