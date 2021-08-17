Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $251.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

