First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of QTEC stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.20. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.67.

