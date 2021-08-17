Research Frontiers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

Shares of REFR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 664,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,297. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

