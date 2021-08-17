Research Frontiers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

Shares of REFR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 664,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,297. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

