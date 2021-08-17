ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ABB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in ABB by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 33,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ABB by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

