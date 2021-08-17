First American Trust FSB Has $337,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,725,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,764,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.