BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

