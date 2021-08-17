Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,753,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

