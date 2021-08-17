Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 758,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

