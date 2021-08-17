Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $126,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $453.19. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

