Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 3,007 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $109,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,488.83. 16,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,474.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

