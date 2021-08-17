COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18.
About COMSovereign
