COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.