Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.04 Million

Brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report $402.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the lowest is $392.18 million. FirstCash reported sales of $359.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCFS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 1,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

