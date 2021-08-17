TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

X stock opened at C$137.61 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$133.48.

Get TMX Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on X. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.