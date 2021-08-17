Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Lendlease Group
