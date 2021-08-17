Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.