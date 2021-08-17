Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 81,300 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $58,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 19.3% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,043. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

