Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $38,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

VRSK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.55. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

