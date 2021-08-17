Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 267,310 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 437.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,310 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 182,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,093. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

