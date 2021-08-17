Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 7,019 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.17% of Xylem worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $132.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

