Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $33,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,589. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.42. 9,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,459. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

