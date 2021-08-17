HyperCash (HC) Price Up 8.3% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. HyperCash has a market cap of $41.70 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,081.59 or 1.00001300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.78 or 0.01071550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.00378074 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.28 or 0.00443306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00080824 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004839 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.