Coin98 Market Cap Tops $294.62 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $294.62 million and $142.57 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006033 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

