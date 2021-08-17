Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,422.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $584,186.92 and approximately $36,422.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

