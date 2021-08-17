First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

AG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 135,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

