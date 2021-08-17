BitMax Token (BTMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.93 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

