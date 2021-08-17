Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

