Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $91.08

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.08, but opened at $85.04. Futu shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 48,152 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Futu by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Futu by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Futu by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

