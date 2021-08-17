Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $91.08

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.08, but opened at $85.04. Futu shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 48,152 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Futu by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Futu by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Futu by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
