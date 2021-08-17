Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $17.85

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $15.98. Vedanta shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 9,202 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 62.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 53.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,900 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

