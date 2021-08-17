IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.19. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,635 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $970.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

