Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.05. Wipro shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 9,554 shares traded.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $126,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $4,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

