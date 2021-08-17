Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Up to $53.83

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.83, but opened at $55.00. Acushnet shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 91,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

