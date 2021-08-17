Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,311 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 3.2% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. 9,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,314. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

