Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in July

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWMAY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 56,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,919. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWMAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

