Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 108,142 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 4.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $121,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

