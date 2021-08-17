Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $14.46

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $13.91. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 38,262 shares.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

