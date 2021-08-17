TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 33,609 shares.The stock last traded at $9.64 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

