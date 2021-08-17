Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.61 and last traded at $73.48. 13,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,204,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $639,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

