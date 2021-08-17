AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.80. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 3,289 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RERE. Bank of America began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

